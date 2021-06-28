La Nazionale di calcio dell’Italia apprezzata all’estero per come canta l’inno di Mameli

By Redazione -

Il momento dell’inno prima delle partite dell’Italia è condiviso da tanti account di testate specializzate con commenti di ammirazione per l’intensita con cui viene cantato.

Redazione
Redazione
