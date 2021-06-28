La Nazionale di calcio dell’Italia apprezzata all’estero per come canta l’inno di Mameli

Il momento dell’inno prima delle partite dell’Italia è condiviso da tanti account di testate specializzate con commenti di ammirazione per l’intensita con cui viene cantato.

No other nation sings their national anthem quite like Italyhttps://t.co/SNaym7N7it #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/o4NY4nqs9Z — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) June 26, 2021

Still only one way to sing the Italian national anthem 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/3C5NONoaAu — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 20, 2021

“Please stand for the National anthem of Italy” Me: pic.twitter.com/8zHvt90Haa — Daniel Rolinson (@DanRolinson) June 26, 2021

“And now for the national anthem of Italy” pic.twitter.com/IpsxhF99TZ — Mark Pryde (@MarkPryde) June 26, 2021