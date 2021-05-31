Presentatrice argentina confusa annuncia la morte del poeta inglese William Shakespeare

Una Presentatrice della tv argentina ha creduto che il sig. Shakespeare morto qualche giorno fa fosse “quello” Shakespeare

Noelia Novillo, conduttrice del canale argentino Canal 26, ha annunciato la morte dell’81enne William “Bill” Shakespeare (primo uomo  a ricevere il vaccino contro il Covid-19) confondendolo con l’altro e più famoso William Shakespeare, il drammaturgo e poeta inglese morto nel 1616..

Nell’annunciare la morte di Bill Shakespeare, Novillo lha detto: “uno dei più importanti scrittori della lingua inglese, per me il più grande”.

 

