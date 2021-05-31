Presentatrice argentina confusa annuncia la morte del poeta inglese William Shakespeare

Una Presentatrice della tv argentina ha creduto che il sig. Shakespeare morto qualche giorno fa fosse “quello” Shakespeare

Noelia Novillo, conduttrice del canale argentino Canal 26, ha annunciato la morte dell’81enne William “Bill” Shakespeare (primo uomo a ricevere il vaccino contro il Covid-19) confondendolo con l’altro e più famoso William Shakespeare, il drammaturgo e poeta inglese morto nel 1616..

Nell’annunciare la morte di Bill Shakespeare, Novillo lha detto: “uno dei più importanti scrittori della lingua inglese, per me il più grande”.

Adore this. An Argentinian presenter announces that William Shakespeare, “one of the most important writers in the English language – for me the master” had just died aged 81, confusing him with the first man to get the Covid vaccine, Bill Shakespeare pic.twitter.com/3sjKXWQzgY

— Mark Lowen (@marklowen) May 29, 2021